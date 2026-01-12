The Scholar's Stage

The Scholar's Stage

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlie Becker's avatar
Charlie Becker
Jan 12

I’d buy and read this book.

Reply
Share
Fabio Bonetti's avatar
Fabio Bonetti
Jan 12

I would like to point out another (fatal perhaps?) weakness of the tech elite, namely that they benefit the other Americans much much less than the Eastern Establishment. Three factors are at play 1 The technological breakthroughs are less revolutionary than the introduction of the electricity, car, radio etc (“I was promised a flying car and I got 140 characters”) 2 The success of some very big tech firms was predicated on destroying an existing economic reality, like the physical store in the case of Amazon or the unionized taxi drivers in the case of Uber and creating in its place jobs that are both more precarious and less well-paid; the cult of disruption is pervasive in the tech elites, but without taking responsibility for the wrecked lives and communities. This is not the stuff elites are made of 3. The technological breakthroughs elite has been much much more successful than the Eastern one in extracting and keeping all the value created for themselves, all the wealth goes to the very top. The so-called enshittification is something typical of the culture of the tech elite. The omens are for an elite that is ready to govern through brainwashing and repression. The signs are everywhere. You are hoping against hope that some sort of metanoia will transform them… Very slim odds, I think

Reply
Share
6 replies by T. Greer and others
81 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tanner Greer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture