Who am I?

My name is Tanner Greer. I am the director of the Center for Strategic Translation (CST), a research center which identifies strategically valuable Chinese documents and debates and translates them into English.

I also write as an essayist and blogger. I have been writing about history, politics, and international affairs on my blog, The Scholar’s Stage, for more than a decade. My formal writing has appeared in fancy publications like The New York Times, Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, L.A. Review of Books, City Journal, and Palladium.

Why this newsletter?

My writing will continue to appear primarily on the Scholar’s Stage website, in the pages of the magazines and newspapers which commission me, and in the reports published by the Center for Strategic Translation. This newsletter allows you to keep track of all this material in one place. My intent is to send out an update to your inbox twice a month with links to my newest new essays, blog posts, podcast appearances, and so forth.



I will also link to new translations published by CST. All introductory essays, glossary entries, and reports published by the Center are either written or edited by me! If you just want updates on the translations published by CST, or want to receive these updates the day new CST material is published, I encourage you to subscribe to the Strategic Translation Updates newsletter instead of this one.