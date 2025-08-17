The Scholar's Stage

The Scholar's Stage

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Antipopulist's avatar
Antipopulist
1d

Fantastic article, brilliantly well-argued. Stuff like this is better than anything even in prestige publications like the NYT.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by T. Greer
Dino Dela Santos's avatar
Dino Dela Santos
Aug 17

“Neither the administration nor MAGAworld harbors a special grudge against Taipei.” Not yet. Soon it may not be the MAGAworld that Taiwan should worry about, it’s the rest of the free world.

A recent policy implemented by Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration has raised concerns among international observers. The regulation requires China-born citizens of free world countries, including, but not limited to, the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, and European nations, to provide an official citizenship renunciation document certified and notarized by 海協會 Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS) and 海基會 Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) to qualify for long-term stay visas. This requirement has drawn criticism for its potential to disproportionately affect overseas Chinese dissidents, who may face significant obstacles, if not persecution danger, in obtaining such documentation. The process, which must be completed in China, is reportedly costly and complex, raising concerns about accessibility. Critics argue that the policy discriminates based on birthplace, particularly impacting non-Chinese citizens born in China who are citizens of the aforementioned countries. Furthermore, the rationale behind the regulation has been questioned. Observers note that individuals able to easily obtain renunciation documents from Chinese authorities without scrutiny may warrant closer examination by Taiwan’s immigration, or even intelligence, authorities, rather than streamlined approval. This DPP policy has yet to attract widespread attention from key US government bodies, such as the U.S. Department of State or the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. However, if awareness grows, Taiwan may face broader diplomatic scrutiny beyond domestic or U.S.-based political factions, including those associated with the MAGA movement. The implications of this regulation could receive backlash or even strain Taiwan’s relationships with key allies in the international community.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by T. Greer and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tanner Greer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture