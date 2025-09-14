The Scholar's Stage

Richard Hanania
2d

“His strategy proved so powerful that his enemies were left with no recourse but to murder him.”

Good article with a lot to think about, but this line is cheap, inaccurate and inflammatory. It’s not even technically correct. He was murdered by one person as far as we now know, not “enemies.”

Amicus
2dEdited

This is a good and deeply disappointing piece.

In all honesty, I did not realize you were a conservative until several years into reading you. You seemed too aware of the real history of human civilization - blood, death, extraction of surplus from the peasantry - and too attuned to, dare I say it, the American project, to succumb to throne and altar. I recommended, and will continue to recommend, your older pieces; they are on to something real. American democracy, tainted as it may have been, was a real world-historical experiment in the service of the common good, and its denigration by left and right and center a real betrayal. You are the only figure on the right I trust to notice that fact; in retrospect I generalized too far.

I came to terms with that error, and in the bargain grasped that there was something peculiarly American-in-the-better-sense about Mormonism in the bargain. I had hoped, briefly, that there might be some sort of left-maga waiting in the wings, which might be reasoned with. Better yet, a sort of left-patriotism, a return to Roosevelt and Lincoln. We used to build things in this country, as the saying goes. But this is pathetic.

Charlie Kirk was a shithead. He didn't deserve to die *because being a shithead should not be a capital crime* - but this is a guy who, in the end, believed in the primacy of the ingroup over the outgroup. That that ingroup was construed in religious or "civilizational" terms does not diminish the offense. If anything, it heightens it: the racists, at least, can claim delusion, that they knew not what they did. But "nationalist populism" is *nationalist*, which is to say attached to an imagined community - and to imagine a real one any less than all mankind is *pathetic*, in the old sense. I am not a Christian by belief, but I am enough of one by descent, I think, to notice this: England is not mentioned in the bible. There is nothing special, ontologically, about the broader European project. Perhaps that's the Episcopalian in me. Maybe that's grandpa, calling home from wherever it is old sailors go to rest. So be it; perhaps the Episcopalians were right. Grandpa was a decent man: I know at least that much. If the destiny of christendom is to dissolve into the liberal west, then maybe the liberals are *fucking on to something*, annoying as they are. I have nothing but pity for Charlie Kirk, as for all wayward children. And he was one, in the end.

